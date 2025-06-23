Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson Stuns at Jurassic World Rebirth Photocall
Berlin, Germany — Scarlett Johansson made a stylish appearance at the photocall for “Jurassic World Rebirth” on June 17, 2025, hosted at The Corinthia Hotel. The actress, who plays Zora in the film, was seen alongside co-stars Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and director Gareth Edwards.
Johansson opted for a fashion-forward look, wearing a chic Schiaparelli skirt suit adorned with statement gold buttons, a round collar, and an ultra-short hemline. Styled by Kate Young, she completed her practically pantsless ensemble with delicate rings and black heels. Her makeup featured a fresh appearance with a deep red lip, applied by artist Hung Vanngo, along with a classic French manicure. For her hair, stylist Renato Campora chose large, loose curls that were side-parted.
This isn’t the first time Johansson has sported a pantsless look recently. Earlier this month, she was spotted filming a project with a striking new hairstyle.
<p.In a discussion about the pressures of fame, Johansson shared, “The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle. There’s a massive loss to that, you know?” She emphasized the importance of preserving her children's privacy as much as possible.
Scarlett Johansson shares her daughter Rose, 10, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and has a son, Cosmo, 3, with her current husband.
