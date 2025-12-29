Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson Supports Sister at Art Exhibit in Luxury Penthouse
NEW YORK, NY — Actress Scarlett Johansson celebrated her sister Vanessa’s debut art exhibit on Thursday at a lavish $7.5 million penthouse located at 200 E. 20th St.
Johansson, who was accompanied by her husband Colin Jost, attended the event highlighting her sister’s artistic talents. The exhibit was produced by Yael Gewant’s Agency Esta and drew a crowd of notable guests, including film and television producer Jared Ian Goldman, known for works like “Loving” and “Ingrid Goes West.”
The stunning penthouse, spanning 2,231 square feet, is designed for both comfort and entertainment. It includes three bedrooms, a private landscaped roof deck, and an impressive kitchen with a breakfast bar. A modern internal staircase leads to the rooftop, which is equipped with an outdoor kitchen and offers breathtaking views of the city.
The property boasts luxury features, including 11-foot ceilings, white oak wide-plank floors, oversized windows, and a fireplace, providing an elegant atmosphere for the exhibit.
The 19-story condo was designed by the architecture firm CetraRuddy, with brokers Elena Sarkissian, Jane Powers, and Ariel Tirosh from Douglas Elliman managing the listing.
Guests also enjoyed admiring Vanessa’s art displayed throughout the penthouse, creating a vibrant backdrop for the chic event.
This gathering not only showcased Vanessa’s artistic achievements but also highlighted the sisters’ strong bond, as Scarlett took the time to support her sibling.
