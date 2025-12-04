Scarlett Johansson in Negotiations for The Batman Part II Role

LOS ANGELES, CA — Scarlett Johansson is in final negotiations to join the cast of The Batman Part II, directed by Matt Reeves. This news comes as the film gears up for production, with shooting expected to begin in spring 2026. The sequel is set for theatrical release on October 1, 2027.

If the deal is finalized, Johansson will star alongside Robert Pattinson, who reprises his role as Batman. Details regarding her character remain under wraps, but her involvement marks a notable shift from her previous role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Johansson has been busy with multiple projects lately. She recently wrapped filming for Jurassic World: Rebirth, which was a significant box office success, grossing over $800 million worldwide. She is also set to appear in the reboot of The Exorcist before jumping into The Batman Part II.

The Batman, released in March 2022, grossed $772 million globally and has led to a growing interest in its sequel. The film was praised for its darker tone and unique take on Gotham City, leading to high expectations for the follow-up.

Reeves, who co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, has emphasized the secrecy surrounding the project. He stated, “We put the script into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code.” This level of security reflects the studio’s commitment to maintaining the film’s surprises.

Johansson’s transition from the MCU to DC marks a significant milestone in her career as she continues to explore diverse roles. She is represented by CAA and Yorn Levine LLC. DC Studios has not commented on the casting news.