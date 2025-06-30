News
Scattered Showers and Storms Forecasted for Upcoming Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Weather forecasts indicate that scattered showers and storms are likely to develop this week in Bowling Green and surrounding areas. Meteorologists predict the best chances for rain will occur on Monday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to remain warm, reaching the upper 80s. Monday will see an increase in storm activity with isolated showers likely continuing into Tuesday.
Jeff Desnoyers, a meteorologist with 48 First Alert Weather, said that while spotty storms may taper off, they are still a common feature of the forecast. ‘We expect a dry and sunny stretch midweek with temperatures around 90 degrees,’ Desnoyers noted.
The forecast for the July 4th weekend currently looks favorable, with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance for afternoon pop-up storms. ‘It looks good for BBQs and pool parties,’ Desnoyers added.
In Acadiana, conditions are similarly warm and humid, with temperatures maintaining in the 90s. Local weather forecasts suggest daily storm chances ranging from 40% to 60% as summer weather patterns develop.
As a tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic is being monitored, it currently has a 60% chance of formation over the next week. However, current models predict it will remain offshore, posing no threat to land.
Residents are urged to stay alert as conditions may become severe, especially as storms are expected to develop in the evenings and throughout the week.
Recent Posts
- Chelsea to Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Quarter-Finals
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Al Nassr Deal Worth Record $676 Million
- Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Transformed Political Satire and News Consumption
- Rangers’ Tyler Mahle Out for Two Weeks with Shoulder Injury
- North Texas Weather Report: Scattered Storms and Humid Fourth of July Ahead
- Reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Set for July 1, 2025
- Manchester City and Al Hilal Clash in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage
- Luke Kennard Signs With Atlanta Hawks for One Year
- Flash Flooding Washes Out Bridge in Lititz
- Azealia Banks Cancels UK Festival Performances Over Political Pressure
- Explosion Destroys Homes in North Philadelphia, One Dead, Two Injured
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds