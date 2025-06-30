Scattered Showers and Storms Forecasted for Upcoming Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Weather forecasts indicate that scattered showers and storms are likely to develop this week in Bowling Green and surrounding areas. Meteorologists predict the best chances for rain will occur on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm, reaching the upper 80s. Monday will see an increase in storm activity with isolated showers likely continuing into Tuesday.

Jeff Desnoyers, a meteorologist with 48 First Alert Weather, said that while spotty storms may taper off, they are still a common feature of the forecast. ‘We expect a dry and sunny stretch midweek with temperatures around 90 degrees,’ Desnoyers noted.

The forecast for the July 4th weekend currently looks favorable, with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance for afternoon pop-up storms. ‘It looks good for BBQs and pool parties,’ Desnoyers added.

In Acadiana, conditions are similarly warm and humid, with temperatures maintaining in the 90s. Local weather forecasts suggest daily storm chances ranging from 40% to 60% as summer weather patterns develop.

As a tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic is being monitored, it currently has a 60% chance of formation over the next week. However, current models predict it will remain offshore, posing no threat to land.

Residents are urged to stay alert as conditions may become severe, especially as storms are expected to develop in the evenings and throughout the week.