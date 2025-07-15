Scattered Storms Expected in Lehigh Valley, Humidity Remains High

Allentown, PA – A slow-moving frontal boundary will bring a humid pattern to the Lehigh Valley at the close of the workweek, with scattered thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are predicted to reach the mid-80s, but with high humidity, it will feel even warmer. The forecast indicates intermittent showers and thunderstorm activity throughout Thursday and Friday, with the highest chance of precipitation occurring in the afternoons. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, the chance of precipitation stands at 40% for Thursday and Friday, decreasing to 30% for the evenings.

While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, isolated storms could produce short periods of heavy rainfall and occasional gusty winds. Areas southeast of Interstate 95 may face a slightly greater likelihood of storm development.

Residents should prepare for potential short bursts of heavy rain and remain aware of weather conditions, although the overall risk of severe storms is considered marginal compared to previous days. Dew points will linger in the 70s, resulting in muggy conditions continuing into Friday, making temperatures feel closer to 90 degrees.

Looking towards the weekend, similar weather will persist with temperatures nearing 90 degrees and ongoing high humidity. A more significant cold front is expected to move through the area early next week, potentially increasing the chances of thunderstorms on Monday.

The extended forecast suggests a gradual return to typical summer conditions by midweek, with high pressure from Canada expected to help stabilize the weather pattern and possibly provide some relief from the current oppressive humidity.