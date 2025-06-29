Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through central Ohio Saturday afternoon and continued into the evening. Despite these pop-up storms, meteorologists do not expect widespread severe weather.

Currently, no active weather alerts have been issued in the region. However, residents are advised to stay aware of potential changes in conditions.

The 10 Weather Impact team is closely monitoring the situation and providing real-time updates through the 10TV+ app. Viewers can follow along with the coverage via smart devices like Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

The National Weather Service issues a watch when the possibility of severe weather, such as tornadoes, exists. Residents can carry on with their day but should remain vigilant for any threatening signs.

A warning, however, indicates that severe weather is currently happening or imminent. For example, a tornado warning means that a tornado has either been visually confirmed or detected by radar.

Strong winds, often reaching 55 mph or greater, can cause significant damage even in the absence of a tornado. Meteorologists alert residents to be mindful of downbursts—powerful winds that can occur without tornado conditions.

Lightning is another threat during storms, claiming more lives annually than tornadoes. People are encouraged to stay indoors during lightning events and avoid using electrical devices.

Storms capable of producing tornadoes typically approach from the southwest and can travel at speeds up to 70 mph. They can generate winds exceeding 200 mph. Residents should seek immediate shelter if they see or hear a tornado.

In the event of severe weather, it is best to stay away from windows and doors. The National Weather Service advises people to take cover in basements or interior rooms for protection.

The current forecast suggests ongoing heat through the weekend, but storm chances could lead to some relief.