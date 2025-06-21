Behind the Scenes: The Golden Girls’ Hidden Feud Revealed at 40th Anniversary Event

HOLLYWOOD, California (AP) — Creatives from the popular sitcom “The Golden Girls” shared candid stories and insights about the show’s behind-the-scenes dynamics during a 40th-anniversary celebration on June 19. The sold-out event was part of the Pride Live! Hollywood festival and took place at NeueHouse Hollywood.

The panel featured writers, producers, and cast members who reminisced about their experiences during the show’s seven-season run on NBC from 1985 to 1992. Co-producer Marsha Posner Williams addressed long-rumored tensions between stars Bea Arthur and Betty White, noting, “When that red light was on [during filming], there were no more professional people than those women, but when the red light was off, those two couldn’t warm up to each other if they were cremated together.”

Williams recounted incidents where Arthur used derogatory language toward White. “I just ran into that c**t at the grocery store,” she quoted Arthur saying in a call. “I’m gonna write her a letter.” The comments sparked laughter among fellow panelists, including Joel Thurm, who noted similar experiences.

Panelist Jim Vallely speculated on the cause of their feud, suggesting it was due to White’s popularity. Williams countered this, stating that Arthur’s background in theater contrasted with White’s television roots. “Bea hated doing publicity, and that’s how they clashed,” she explained.

The event also highlighted memorable storylines related to LGBTQ issues, celebrating the show’s progressive approach for its time. Writer Stan Zimmerman shared that many LGBTQ cast and crew members felt the need to stay in the closet during production. He recalled a touching moment when Estelle Getty supported him by recognizing his secret, showing her early allyship.

With the event showcasing iconic moments and addressing serious topics, the panel concluded with a selection of cut scenes from the pilot, including an awareness of characters who didn’t make the final cut, to reflect on the legacy and impact of the series as it honored both its comedic brilliance and cultural significance.