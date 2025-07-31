Entertainment
Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
Chicago, IL — Just days after NBC confirmed the return of its fall lineup, behind-the-scenes photos from Chicago Med have emerged, giving fans a glimpse of the cast getting back to work for Season 11.
The images, posted by Jessy Schram, who plays Hannah Asher, show cast members in attire other than their usual scrubs. This peek into production comes as anticipation builds for the upcoming season.
The official One Chicago Instagram account teased the return with the caption, “Things are happening over at Chicago Med,” while adding the comment, “Routine is back.” Fans are left to speculate what these hints might indicate as the show prepares to return on Wednesdays this fall.
Specific characters appearing in the photos have sparked excitement among viewers. The first photo features Ripley (Luke Mitchell), Hannah (Schram), and Archer (Steven Weber), suggesting significant storylines ahead, particularly following the Season 10 cliffhanger.
The second photo shows Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) seated next to Dr. Lenox (Sarah Ramos). In the Season 10 finale, Lenox learned she has a genetic prion disease, raising concerns about her health and future interactions. This emotional tension could lead to interesting dynamics between her and Dr. Charles as he could become a key support during her struggles.
As speculation surrounds their interactions, some fans wonder about the implications of doctor-patient confidentiality and whether it’s ethical for them to bond in this capacity.
Chicago Med is set to premiere its highly anticipated Season 11 on October 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Viewers can catch up on the previous seasons streaming on Peacock.
