Schaefer Takes Center Stage at Emotional NHL Draft in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Matthew Schaefer made history on Friday by being selected first overall by the New York Islanders in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, a moment filled with emotion for the 17-year-old defenseman. As he stood on stage at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater, he pointed to the sky, honoring his late mother, Jennifer, who passed away from breast cancer in February 2024.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Schaefer as the top pick, marking one of the most heartfelt moments in draft history. Schaefer embraced his father, Todd, and brother, Johnny, all visibly moved during the announcement. He wore an Islanders jersey adorned with a lavender ribbon in memory of his mother, which also featured her initials inside the collar.

“I couldn’t control the tears,” said Schaefer, a standout from the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League. “Obviously, I’m thinking about my mom a little extra today. I know she’d be very proud. This jersey has a little extra meaning to it.”

The draft weekend was marked by several standout moments, including Brady Martin celebrating his fifth overall selection from a dairy farm in Ontario. Surrounded by family and friends, he shared a joyful atmosphere thanks to a big-screen TV set up on a tractor.

James Hagens experienced an unforgettable surprise when actor Adam Sandler virtually announced his pick at No. 7 to the Boston Bruins. Hagens called it “the coolest thing in the world” after hearing his name surrounded by family in Los Angeles.

Another touching moment of the night came from Meredith Gaudreau, widow of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who announced picks for the Columbus Blue Jackets, eliciting a standing ovation. “I just wanted to take this time to thank every single team and every single fan base for your support for my family this past season,” she expressed.

Other notable picks included Roger McQueen, who was whisked off to Disneyland after being chosen by the Anaheim Ducks at No. 10, and Aidan Park, who was taken by the Edmonton Oilers as the second-to-last pick at No. 223.

The draft also highlighted the success of NCAA hockey, with 10 players selected in the first round, marking the highest total since 2016. Multiple goaltenders, including Pyotr Andreyanov at No. 20, were part of the first round, which is significant as it marked the first time in recent years that multiple goalies were picked in the opening round.

Reflecting on the weekend’s events, the NHL has now set a precedent for a more emotional and personal connection during the draft experience.