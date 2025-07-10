Entertainment
Scheana Shay Reveals Husband Cheated While She Was Pregnant
LOS ANGELES, CA — Scheana Shay, a star of “Vanderpump Rules,” disclosed in an interview that her husband, Brock Davies, cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon. The revelation came in an interview published Thursday, where Shay described her shock upon learning of the affair that took place in 2021.
Shay, 40, recounted how Davies confessed to the infidelity during a calm evening at home in spring 2023, just after the well-publicized cheating scandal involving their co-star Tom Sandoval and girlfriend Ariana Madix. Shay shared that Davies admitted he was afraid of becoming a father again, saying, “He chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else. I use the word ‘chose’ because it was very much a conscious decision.”
Reflecting on the moment of confession, Shay revealed, “I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer.” She explained the emotional turmoil she felt, stating, “There was a deep fury bubbling inside of me that I couldn’t release.”
Shay noted that at the time of the affair, she had been dealing with rumors about Davies dating another woman since they met in 2019. These allegations claimed he would see both women at different times. However, Shay confronted Davies after hearing these rumors, which he denied. It wasn’t until later that he admitted to the affair.
After confessing, Davies gave Shay a letter he wrote in 2022, detailing the number of times he had been with the other woman, how many locations they had met, and reinforcing that the affair was purely physical. Shay expressed her shock and anger upon reading the letter, instructing him to burn it immediately.
The couple shares two older children from Davies’ previous marriage. Shay revealed that Davies assured her he realized he risked his second chance at creating a family by being unfaithful and vowed to never cheat again.
Shay’s story, which she plans to include in her upcoming memoir, “My Good Side,” reflects a deep personal struggle amidst her public persona. The book is set to hit shelves on July 22, 2025.
