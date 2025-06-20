Scheffler, Eckroat Lead Travelers Championship After First Round

Cromwell, Conn. — Scottie Scheffler and Austin Eckroat both shot an impressive eight-under 62 to tie for the lead during the opening round of the Travelers Championship on Thursday. The event, held at the par-70 TPC River Highlands, is known for its low scores and proved to be no different this year.

Scheffler, currently ranked World No. 1, had a strong start with a five-under 30 on the front nine. He went birdie-eagle-par-birdie on Nos. 12-15 but faced challenges on the final three holes, finishing with a bogey on 17. “I got hot pretty early in the round,” Scheffler said, reflecting on his performance. “But overall, it was a pretty good day.”

Eckroat found his rhythm towards the end of his round, finishing strong with an eagle-birdie-birdie on holes 13-15 and capping it off with another birdie on 18. The two golfers will enter the second round with solid momentum, each improving their odds to win the tournament.

Despite their impressive scores, Scheffler described the conditions as challenging due to high winds that gusted up to 30 miles per hour. “The conditions were really challenging out there today,” he noted. “When I came out to do my warmup, it was pretty calm, but by the time I got to the first tee, it was blowing 20 miles an hour.”

While some top players struggled, including Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott, and Robert MacIntyre, who recently finished as runner-up at the U.S. Open, Scheffler stood by the course’s design. He emphasized that TPC River Highlands rewards good shots while punishing poor ones. “There’s opportunity out there, and there’s also punishment,” he stated, recognizing the course’s balance.

Heading into Friday’s round, Scheffler and Eckroat will look to maintain their lead and navigate the challenges of TPC River Highlands, as interest in who will ultimately claim the title at this Signature Event continues to grow.