Scheffler Leads as Rose Struggles with Shanks at The Open

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — During the third round of The 2025 Open Championship, Justin Rose faced a tough day on the course, highlighting that even professional golfers can err. Rose executed two significant shanks on Saturday, showcasing the unpredictability of golf.

The first mishap occurred at the par-4 eighth hole when Rose attempted to hit an approach shot but inadvertently sent the ball into an adjacent fairway. “Oh my God,” Rose exclaimed as he checked on spectators who were unexpectedly close to the flying ball.

His second shank came at the par-4 11th hole. After hitting from the rough, the ball veered off sharply to the right. “I’ve shanked it again,” he quipped immediately after, adding a touch of humor with, “Shanks for coming!”. Rose later took to X, previously known as Twitter, to acknowledge the supportive crowd.

Despite these challenges, Rose finished the round with a respectable 3-under 68, placing him T-14 as he heads into the final day of the tournament.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler solidified his lead with an impressive bogey-free 67 on Saturday. Scheffler, who previously shot a week-best 64, now leads with a total of 10-under par.

Other notable competitors include Haotong Li, who trails Scheffler by four shots, and Matt Fitzpatrick, five shots back. Rory McIlroy, a local favorite, is in the mix with a score of 6-under after an exciting round.

Scheffler’s performance at Royal Portrush is noteworthy, as this marks the fourth time he has maintained a 36-hole lead in a major. He previously won at Augusta National in 2022 and 2024.

The atmosphere at the course has been electric, especially as McIlroy continued to impress fans with an early birdie-birdie start. The excitement peaked as he aimed to close in on Scheffler’s lead, positioning the weekend for a thrilling finish.