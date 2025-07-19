Scheffler Maintains Lead on Moving Day at 2025 Open Championship

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — Scottie Scheffler is leading the 2025 Open Championship after a strong third round at Royal Portrush Golf Club. The World No. 1 golfer is currently at 13-under par, with a three-shot lead over his closest competitor.

As the tournament continued Saturday, July 19, Scheffler has managed to keep a clean scorecard, avoiding bogeys so far in his round. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is gaining momentum, shooting a 66 that included an eagle on the 12th hole, bringing him to 8-under for the day.

“The conditions are good, and it feels great to be in contention,” said McIlroy, who is five shots behind Scheffler. “I’m trying to focus on each hole and see how low I can go.”

Matt Fitzpatrick is also in the mix, tying for second place after making a crucial birdie on the 15th hole, pulling him to 10-under. Haotong Li joins him close behind with a score of 10-under as well.

During his round, Scheffler had several close attempts for birdies but opted for pars on both the 11th and 12th holes. This showcases his steadfast consistency through the weekend.

Lee Westwood had an impressive turnaround, rebounding from four bogeys on his front nine to achieve six birdies on his back nine, finishing the day at 5-under par. He expressed excitement about his performance.

Despite the calm conditions favoring birdies, McIlroy’s struggle on the 7th hole, where he missed an opportunity for an easy birdie, proves challenges remain on the course.

As the final round approaches tomorrow, Scheffler’s strong record in holding leads poses a significant factor in the competition. He has successfully defended a 54-hole lead in major tournaments three times before.

The final round is set to be an exciting finish, with McIlroy seeking to close the gap on Scheffler.