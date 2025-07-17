Scheffler Reflects on Golf’s Fleeting Joys Before The Open Championship

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — As the Open Championship approaches, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler opens up about the complexities of success in professional golf. At just 29, Scheffler has already secured two Masters titles, a PGA Championship, and 16 wins since turning professional, but he admits that the thrill of victory often feels temporary.

“This is not a fulfilling life,” Scheffler said on Tuesday. The golfer explained that while winning brings a sense of accomplishment, it does not fulfill the deeper emotional hunger he feels. He wrestles daily with the question of why he strives to win tournaments like The Open Championship.

“If I win, it’s going to be awesome for two minutes,” he noted. Scheffler shared how fleeting victories can feel, contrasting the joyous moments shortly after winning — hugs with family and celebration — with the mundane return to everyday life. “What are we going to eat for dinner? Life goes on,” he reminisced.

Despite his struggles with finding ultimate satisfaction in victory, Scheffler continues to fiercely pursue excellence in golf. He openly admitted that the pressure of repeated competitions can make it feel like accomplishments are fleeting. “It sucks. I hate it, I really do,” he expressed about the anticipation of losing.

Even as he prepares for this week’s championship, Scheffler acknowledges the mixed feelings that come with competition. In previous Open appearances, he has achieved two top-10 finishes and a couple outside the top 20, revealing a level of inconsistency in a tournament where he hopes to thrive.

“If I come in second this week or if I finish dead last, no matter what happens, we’re always on to the next week,” Scheffler said. He understands that chasing the next big win is just part of the game of golf, despite the heady mix of emotions that accompany it.