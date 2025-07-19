Scheffler Reflects on Winning Amid Open Championship Pressure

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top golfer, expressed mixed feelings about winning as he prepares for the Open Championship starting Thursday. At age 29, Scheffler could achieve four major wins and three legs of the career Grand Slam. However, he finds little fulfillment in victories.

This week, Scheffler stated, “This is not a fulfilling life.” He elaborated that while winning offers a sense of accomplishment, it lacks depth. Despite amassing 16 career wins since turning pro and two Masters titles, he struggles with the fleeting nature of triumphs.

“Why do I want to win the Open Championship so badly? I don’t know, because if I win, it’s going to be awesome for two minutes,” Scheffler explained. He shared that the celebration after victories quickly turns to everyday life, saying, “It only lasts a few minutes.”

Furthermore, Scheffler revealed a desire for deeper meaning beyond winning. He recalled his hometown victory at the Byron Nelson tournament, noting how quickly the celebratory moment shifted to mundane concerns like dinner plans.

Yet, despite these sentiments, he continues to chase victories. “I love putting in the work, I love getting to practice, I love getting to live out my dreams,” he admitted. “But at the end of the day, sometimes I just don’t understand the point.”

As Scheffler gears up for the Open, he aims for a better performance than in his previous four appearances, where he secured two top-10 finishes. Regardless of the outcome, he is aware that golf moves forward, and there will always be the next week to look forward to.