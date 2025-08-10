Scherzer and Kershaw Face Off in Historic Duel at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES, CA — In a historic showdown, Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw faced off on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, marking a significant moment in baseball history. The two pitchers, both with more than 3,000 career strikeouts, met for the fourth time since their rookie days, attracting a sellout crowd of 53,825 fans.

Kershaw, now 37, earned the win for the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching six innings and allowing only one run on seven hits. He struck out four batters and walked one on 74 pitches. “Probably a lineup card that I’ll keep for my office,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Scherzer, 41, took the loss while pitching for the Blue Jays, giving up two runs over six innings, striking out five and walking three on 98 pitches. “Scherz was throwing the ball great. It doesn’t look like he’s aged at all,” Kershaw said.

The match sparked nostalgia as Kershaw and Scherzer, both past Cy Young Award winners and expected Hall of Famers, reminisced about their long-standing rivalry. They first met as rookies on September 7, 2008, when they each received no-decisions.

Kershaw’s performance improved his season record to 6-2, showcasing his resilience after a rough July. This matchup is not only a personal milestone for the two veterans but carries implications for the postseason as both teams are contending for playoff spots.

<p"It's special to meet again like this—it means something," Kershaw said. Scherzer echoed his sentiments, calling the duel a "cool milestone" in their careers. The series not only highlights their remarkable talent but also serves as a reminder of the enduring nature of greatness in baseball.

As both teams vie for playoff positions, with the Dodgers in the National League and the Blue Jays in the American League, their competition adds to the significance of this matchup. With weeks left in the season, each game becomes crucial to their playoff aspirations.