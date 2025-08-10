Scherzer and Kershaw Face Off in Historic Mound Duel

LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw faced off in a historic pitching duel Friday night, as the first pair of MLB rookies to each reach 3,000 career strikeouts. A sellout crowd of 53,825 cheered on the two likely Hall of Famers.

The 41-year-old Scherzer, pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays, made his 465th career start while Kershaw, 37, took the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his 443rd game. Kershaw secured the win, allowing one run on seven hits, while Scherzer took the loss after giving up two runs.

“It doesn’t look like he’s aged at all,” Kershaw said, praising his rival for throwing 96 mph fastballs. The game marked the fourth time the two have opposed each other, creating a friendly yet competitive atmosphere.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the rarity of such matchups, saying, “I don’t know if you’re going to see this one again.” Kershaw exited the game with a 2-1 lead, aided by a two-run homer from Mookie Betts, who snapped a 23-game home run drought.

Scherzer and Kershaw were first compared during their rookie seasons in 2008 when they substituted for injured Hall of Famers Randy Johnson and Greg Maddux. Since then, both have continued to carve out legendary careers.

“It’s kind of a cool little milestone moment here,” Scherzer said. “I’ve got all the respect in the world for what he does on and off the field.” Both pitchers have earned three Cy Young Awards and continue to inspire younger players.

As the game progressed, Kershaw’s efficiency showed, retiring the Blue Jays in the first inning on just 11 pitches. Meanwhile, Scherzer faced a rocky start but managed to regain his composure, retiring side after side.

Ultimately, Kershaw improved to 3-1 against Scherzer in their career matchups. Looking ahead, Scherzer emphasized the importance of teamwork, stating, “You want a shot at the champs. You want to beat them.”