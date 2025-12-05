School Board Extends Teacher Workday, Ignites Protests

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The Prince William County School Board voted late Wednesday night to extend teacher workdays by an additional half hour, a move that has drawn protests from educators throughout the county.

In a close 4-3 vote, the board approved an adjustment to the existing regulation to increase teacher work hours from seven to seven-and-a-half hours a day starting in the 2026-27 school year. This decision came despite opposition voiced by numerous teachers and the Prince William Education Association (PWEA).

Prior to the vote, educators expressed their frustrations outside the Edward Kelly Leadership Center. Chief among their concerns was the absence of additional compensation for the extended work time. Carol Bauer, president of the Virginia Education Association, critiqued the board by stating, “The School Board is considering adding 30 more minutes to every teacher’s workday without our input and without additional compensation.”

Several teachers echoed her sentiments, stating that such a change undermines the importance of collective bargaining agreements. “We deserve respect and collaboration,” said Emily Cherry, a teacher and co-chair of PWEA’s organizing committee.

During the public comment period, many educators urged the board to reconsider any extension of contract hours. “We are discussing changes that ask teachers to do more for less without including them in decisions that impact their daily lives and their classrooms,” lamented parent Glorya Jordan.

In a conversation post-vote, board member Justin Wilk, who opposed the extension, raised concerns over teacher morale, commenting, “It sends an ominous message,” suggesting that a dictated workday could erode teacher satisfaction and retention.

Supporters of the extension, including board Chair Babur Lateef, defended the decision by pointing out that the majority of school divisions in Virginia operate under a 7.5-hour workday. “The norm is a 7.5 day in Virginia,” affirmed board member Jennifer Wall.

The board’s decision will formally take effect next school year, yet it remains unclear how the additional time will be utilized or what resources will accompany it for teachers.

The ongoing debate signifies enduring tension between the board and educators over contract negotiations and teacher welfare, with many educators advocating for their voices to be more firmly incorporated into future decisions.