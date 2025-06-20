School Employee Charged with Sending Nudes to 14-Year-Old Boy

Elmira, New York – An upstate New York school employee has been arrested and charged with a felony for allegedly sending nude photographs to a 14-year-old boy. Anamaria Milazzo, 22, a former employee of the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), was taken into custody on Monday.

The arrest came a week after a school resource officer received a tip regarding Milazzo’s inappropriate communications. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Milazzo sent explicit photos to the minor over three months.

Milazzo faces charges of second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Despite the felony charge, she was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Wellsburg Village Court at a later date.

A spokesperson for GST BOCES confirmed that Milazzo was employed at a facility in Chemung County but declined to provide details about her role or how long she worked there. She has since been fired from her position.

The identity of the 14-year-old boy has not been released, and it remains unclear whether he was a student at the same school where Milazzo worked. The ongoing investigation continues into this case.