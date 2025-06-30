Schröder Expresses Desire to Stay in Detroit Ahead of Free Agency

Detroit, Michigan — Dennis Schröder, a pending free agent guard, is making his intentions clear as NBA free agency approaches. Schröder, who joined the Detroit Pistons in February through a trade, has expressed a strong desire to remain with the team. His two-year, $25.4 million contract, originally signed with the Boston Celtics, recently expired, leaving his future in doubt.

“I want to stay in Detroit for sure, but Detroit ain’t waiting for me, I can tell you that much,” Schröder remarked, hinting at a lack of urgency from the Pistons regarding his contract negotiations.

As free agency opens Monday at 6 p.m. ET, Schröder’s performance with the Pistons could influence the team’s decision. He played in 28 of the last 30 regular season games, averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in about 25 minutes per game. His production slightly increased during the playoffs, where he averaged 12.5 points and contributed both on offense and defense.

At 31 years old, Schröder is now an unrestricted free agent. Reports indicate that the Oklahoma City Thunder are among the main contenders vying for the veteran guard, who has a lengthy career with stints on nine teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Toronto Raptors.

Whether Schröder stays in Detroit or finds a new home this summer remains to be seen, but his skills and experience continue to keep him in the conversation.