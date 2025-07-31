Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF Shows Mixed Performance Amid Market Activity

New York, NY — The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) has experienced varied performance over the past week. The fund has seen a decline of 1.63% in the last five days, but remains up 1.34% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks, an analytics service providing insights on exchange-traded funds, SCHD holds a ‘Moderate Buy’ consensus rating. The average price target for SCHD is set at $30.32, which suggests a potential upside of 12.97% for investors.

Among SCHD’s holdings, five stocks are noted for their upside potential: Coterra Energy, Unum Group, AMERISAFE, Inc., Schlumberger, and Huntsman. Conversely, the five holdings with the greatest risk of decline include Buckle, The Hershey Company, Altria, CNA Financial, and Federated Hermes.

The overall expense ratio for SCHD is noted as seven, indicating that this ETF is expected to perform in line with the broader market.

In other news, Bernstein has revised its price target for The Hershey Company (HSY) from $155 to $179, maintaining a ‘Market Perform’ rating. They credit outgoing CEO Michele Buck for a strong innovation strategy and a 16% price increase across Hershey’s confectionery portfolio.

This proactive approach from Hershey highlights the competitive landscape of the confectionery market, as companies adapt to shifting consumer demands.