Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis

New York, NY – The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, known by its symbol SCHD, is experiencing notable growth. Over the past week, SCHD has risen 1.00%, and it has increased 1.94% since the start of the year.

Analysts at TipRanks provide a unique ETF analyst consensus, suggesting a ‘Moderate Buy’ for SCHD based on a weighted average of its holdings’ ratings. The average price target for the ETF is set at $29.65, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%.

Among SCHD’s top holdings, Coterra Energy and Wendy’s lead with the highest upside potential, followed by AMERISAFE, Inc., Huntsman, and Western Union. Conversely, holdings such as Buckle, Carter’s, Virtus Investment Partners, Ford Motor, and Texas Instruments show the greatest downside risk.

The ETF’s score currently stands at seven, suggesting that it is likely to perform in line with the overall market. Investors are advised to utilize TipRanks’ analyses to explore other ETFs with high upside potential.

In related news, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour has adjusted Wendy’s stock target to $11 from $13, maintaining an Underweight rating on the shares. Despite challenges, Harbour notes that the restaurant sector may perform better than in the first quarter, supported by stable demand from middle and upper-income consumers.