Entertainment
Schwarzenegger Reveals Near Role in Iconic Film ‘The Rock’
LOS ANGELES, CA — Arnold Schwarzenegger once nearly starred in the 1996 action film ‘The Rock,’ originally intended for Michael Bay‘s classic. The role ultimately went to Nicolas Cage, who had just won an Oscar.
Schwarzenegger recounted his experience with the film’s producer, Don Simpson. In 2012, Simpson approached him with an incomplete script that was covered in notes from producer Jerry Bruckheimer.
“He says, ‘Here, look at this script. But don’t read it! Just, here’s what the premise is…’” Schwarzenegger recalled, expressing his hesitation. Without a completed script, he chose not to move forward with the role.
Following Schwarzenegger’s decision, Cage stepped in as Dr. Stanley Goodspeed, a scientist caught in a perilous situation with criminals. The script was adapted to better suit Cage’s acting style, leading to the film’s success.
“Even though I was not in it, Nicolas Cage did a fantastic job,” Schwarzenegger praised. He acknowledged Sean Connery‘s performance and the overall quality of the film’s direction and writing.
Despite his initial regret about passing on the role, Schwarzenegger ultimately felt satisfied with the film’s outcome. His reflections highlight the unpredictability of Hollywood casting decisions.
‘The Rock’ will air on SYFY on Monday, July 21, showcasing its lasting impact in action cinema.
