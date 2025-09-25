Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50

LOS ANGELES — Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has launched a new advertisement opposing Proposition 50, a November ballot measure aimed at redrawing California’s congressional districts. The ad aired on Tuesday, a move by the campaign against the proposition to counter a plan by state Democrats to enhance their representation in Congress.

The committee opposing Proposition 50 intends to spend $1 million each day to promote the ad statewide. In it, Schwarzenegger argues that the measure does not serve the voters’ interest but rather that of entrenched politicians. “That’s what they want to do, is take us backwards. This is why it is important for you to vote no on Proposition 50,” he states. The ad was filmed last week during his address to USC students, where he emphasized the importance of democracy, saying, “The Constitution does not start with ‘We, the politicians.’ It starts with ‘We, the people.’”

Proposition 50 seeks to replace districts drawn by an independent commission with those created by partisan interests, a move Schwarzenegger and others fear would undermine fair representation. Redistricting is typically conducted every decade following the U.S. census to adjust for changes in population. This year, the process is receiving heightened scrutiny due to the ongoing battle for control of Congress amidst Donald Trump‘s presidency.

California Democrats, led by Gov. Gavin Newsom, are backing the proposition, which aims to counteract similar efforts by Trump that could benefit Republican districts. “California, you know, we don’t back down from a fight,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a counter ad. “This November, the fight belongs to you.”

Schwarzenegger, a long-time advocate for political reform, is not officially affiliated with the campaign against Proposition 50. His involvement stems from his dedication to promoting independent redistricting across the nation. The ad opposing the measure is primarily funded by Charles Munger Jr., a notable GOP donor who has contributed $30 million to the opposition, according to official disclosures.

As fundraising efforts continue, the main support group for Proposition 50, led by Newsom, has raised over $54 million. The financial landscape surrounding the proposition is still evolving, with more comprehensive fundraising reports expected to be filed by Thursday.