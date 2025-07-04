Schwarzenegger Welcomes New Citizens at Mount Vernon on July 4

MOUNT VERNON, Va. – Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered the keynote address during a naturalization ceremony on July 4, welcoming over 100 new American citizens at Mount Vernon.

The ceremony, which began at 10:00 a.m. ET, saw more than 100 individuals sworn in as U.S. citizens in a historic venue. Schwarzenegger, who became a U.S. citizen himself in 1983, shared his own experience during the ceremony.

“The day I raised my right hand and became an American citizen was, without a doubt, one of the greatest days of my life,” Schwarzenegger said. He expressed his surprise at being able to welcome new citizens at Mount Vernon, the estate of George Washington, saying, “That’s the beauty of the United States of America: nothing is impossible. I owe everything to this country, and I can’t wait to share this moment with these new citizens to remind them of the limitless opportunity afforded by their new home.”

Mount Vernon hosted a range of events throughout the day to celebrate America’s 249th birthday, including family-friendly activities and historical reenactments.

“Independence Day is the embodiment of the ideals that George Washington fought to secure,” said Julie Almacy, vice president of media and communications at Mount Vernon. She noted that it was inspiring to witness new Americans taking their oath of citizenship at such a significant site.

The naturalization ceremony has become a cherished tradition at Mount Vernon, attracting guests from across the nation to celebrate the spirit of independence.

As part of their ongoing commitment to preservation, Mount Vernon is also undergoing a landmark restoration project. While some areas of the mansion are closed for renovations, the estate remains open for visitors, allowing them to explore the museum, gardens, and historic buildings.

The Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association, which manages the estate, continues to provide visitors with educational programs and resources to connect them with American history.