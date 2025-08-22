Entertainment
Sci-Fi Series ‘Invasion’ Returns with New Aliens and Heroes
LOS ANGELES, CA — The popular sci-fi series ‘Invasion‘ is back for a thrilling third season, premiering on August 22. This season follows the continuing battle against alien invaders who threaten humanity’s existence.
According to the logline, “The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet.” It will require all of the main heroes to unite and utilize their unique skills to save humanity. New relationships will develop, while old ones will be tested and potentially broken.
The series features a diverse cast, including Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), a mother striving to keep her family safe. Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) is a communications specialist who interacts with the aliens, while Navy SEAL Trevante (Shamier Anderson) returns home from Afghanistan. The story also follows schoolchildren Jamila (India Brown) and Caspar (Billy Barratt), who share a special bond with the extraterrestrial beings.
Erika Alexander joins the cast this season as a series regular. ‘Invasion’ is co-created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, both of whom sought insights from experts at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the SETI Institute to ground the series in scientific realities.
Fans can catch the first episode on streaming platform Apple TV+, which will release weekly episodes, wrapping up the season on October 24. Currently, subscribers can access the series for $12.99 monthly, with a seven-day free trial available for new users to explore the first two seasons and the new season.
