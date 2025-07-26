Scientists Warn of Possible Alien Spacecraft Approaching Earth

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts — A recent study suggests a mysterious intergalactic object dubbed 3I/ATLAS could be a hostile alien spacecraft approaching Earth as early as late November. The study by a small team of scientists, led by Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, argues that the object’s unusual characteristics may indicate it is an extraterrestrial probe.

3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1, traveling toward the Sun at over 130,000 mph. Initial observations indicated that it might be a comet, with a diameter of up to 15 miles, larger than Manhattan. However, Loeb and his colleagues, Adam Hibberd and Adam Crowl, suggest its speed and trajectory are consistent with an artificial origin.

The researchers noted that 3I/ATLAS’s approach will allow it to come close to Jupiter, Mars, and Venus, potentially facilitating the placement of covert reconnaissance devices. Loeb commented, “This could be intentional to avoid detailed observations from Earth-based telescopes.”

If true, the implications of 3I/ATLAS being a technological artifact are serious. Loeb warned that failure to take defensive measures might be necessary. He emphasized the challenge of intercepting the object, as it is traveling too quickly for current Earth-based spacecraft.

Critics have challenged the researchers’ claims, with astronomer Samantha Lawler from the University of Regina stating, “All evidence points to this being an ordinary comet.” While Loeb acknowledged the far-fetched nature of his theory, he argued that it nonetheless raises important questions worth exploring.

Ultimately, the study remains unpeer-reviewed, and the team advises the public to be cautious in interpreting their findings. “This paper is contingent on a remarkable but testable hypothesis,” they stated, suggesting it is an exercise in scientific curiosity rather than definitive fact.