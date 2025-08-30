Scores from Week 2 of Indiana High School Football Released

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The second weekend of the 2025 high school football season concluded on Friday, August 29, with a series of exciting games across Indiana.

Among the notable results, Adams Central triumphed over Eastside with a score of 32-21. Avon also secured a solid victory against Indianapolis Ben Davis, winning 35-14.

Other significant scores included Brownstown Central‘s impressive 70-25 win over Charlestown, and Carmel‘s 34-10 victory against Westfield. In a close match, Center Grove defeated Carroll Fort Wayne 35-24.

Scores varied greatly, with Evansville Harrison suffering a defeat against Jasper, who won 43-6. Additionally, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard claimed a convincing 49-7 victory over Hanover Central.

Fans were treated to thrilling displays of athleticism, demonstrating the competitive spirit of high school football in the region. The games showcased various schools and students striving for success on the field.

This year’s season promises to bring more excitement as teams continue to compete in hopes of championship titles. The community support for local teams remains strong, and fans eagerly await the upcoming matches.

As the season progresses, updates, scores, and highlights will continue to come in, energizing the local sports landscape.