Scotland Faces Fiji in Crucial Summer Test for World Cup Ranking

Suva, Fiji — Scotland’s rugby team is in Suva for a pivotal summer test match against Fiji on Saturday, July 12, 2025. This match is especially important for head coach Gregor Townsend’s squad as they prepare for the upcoming 2027 World Cup.

This will be Scotland’s first visit to Fiji since 2017, and both teams understand the stakes. The match could significantly impact Scotland’s world ranking ahead of December’s pool-stage draw for the World Cup, where the team aims for a favorable seeding.

Currently, Scotland ranks seventh, sandwiched between Argentina and Australia, while Fiji sits in ninth place. A win in Fiji is crucial since victories against ranked teams provide more points than wins against lower-ranked nations.

“This is a very important game to put ourselves in the best possible position,” Townsend said. “Points from summer and autumn internationals are our last chances to improve our ranking before the World Cup draw.”

Scotland comes into the match with significant changes from their previous encounter against the Maori All Blacks, making 14 modifications to the starting lineup. Key players like Kyle Steyn, Darcy Graham, and captain Rory Darge will start to ensure competitiveness.

Fiji poses a substantial threat as they showcase impressive talent. Notable players like Jiuta Wainiqolo, who recently excelled against Australia, and destructive center Josua Tuisova are set to challenge Scotland’s defensive strategies.

“Their biggest strength is their physicality,” Townsend noted, recognizing Fiji’s combination of size and speed. “They are probably the biggest, most powerful men in world rugby.”

The intensity of the match is expected to be high, as Fiji plays in front of their home crowd, adding pressure on Scotland to deliver a strong performance. A misstep could severely impact Scotland’s World Cup ambitions.

Ward off setbacks and hold on to optimism, Scotland is determined to secure a victory in this vital encounter.