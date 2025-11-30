Scotland Recognizes Gaelic and Scots as Official Languages

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Gaelic and Scots have been officially recognized as part of new measures effective from St. Andrew’s Day. The Scottish Languages Act, which was approved by Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) in June, allows parents to request the establishment of Gaelic schools in their communities and aims to increase availability of qualifications in Gaelic.

This new legislation gives the Scottish government authority to commission research on the usage of both languages and set teaching standards. Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes hailed the act as a historic milestone for Scotland.

“St Andrew’s Day is a fitting time to celebrate Scotland’s identity by recognizing Gaelic and Scots as official languages,” Forbes said. “This is a historic milestone that acknowledges the vital place these languages hold in Scotland’s culture and heritage.”

Forbes also noted that the Scottish government has allocated £35.7 million this year to support initiatives for both Gaelic and Scots. Other provisions in the act include developing areas of linguistic significance within Gaelic communities, allowing for more targeted policy support.

The Scottish Languages Bill was initially introduced on St Andrew’s Day in 2023. After passing in June, it received Royal Assent on August 1, 2025. Latest census data highlights that 130,161 people in Scotland had some Gaelic skills in 2022, marking an increase of 43,105 from 2011. Additionally, 2,444,659 people reported having some knowledge of Scots, an increase of 515,215 from the same year.

Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles) reported the highest percentage of Gaelic speakers, with 57.2% of the population demonstrating some Gaelic skills, significantly higher than Highland (8.1%) and Argyll and Bute (6.2%).