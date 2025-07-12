Scotney and Mercado to Clash in Title Fight on July 11

New York, NY — Ellie Scotney and Yamileth Mercado will face off in a women’s super bantamweight title fight on Friday night. This bout marks the first of four Champion vs. Champion fights on the card for the highly anticipated Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 match.

Scotney enters the ring with an undefeated record of 10-0 at just 27 years old. A former amateur standout, she has quickly made her mark in professional boxing, emerging as a champion in 2023 after defeating Cherneka Johnson. Since then, she has successfully defended her title against Laura Griffa, Segolene Lefebvre, and Mea Motu.

Conversely, Mercado, also 27, comes into the bout with a record of 24-3. She has held the 122-pound title since 2019 and is riding momentum from a recent significant victory against Ramla Ali, securing her seventh title defense.

The odds are heavily in favor of Scotney, who is listed at -1100 compared to Mercado’s +540. Fans can expect the fight to start at 8 p.m. ET, with Scotney’s walk time approximately set for 8:45 p.m. ET. Viewers can catch the fight through Netflix or FuboTV.

Scotney’s consistent pacing and remarkable stamina give her an edge in the ring. Despite lacking knockout power, her relentless pressure might overwhelm Mercado, who has a tendency to start slowly. As Scotney frequently maintains a high volume of punches, she can make it challenging for opponents to find their rhythm.

Mercado, while less active in the early rounds, showcases effective strength once she settles in. She tends to keep fights gritty and can land powerful punches when engaging. Her experience could help her manage the pace and potentially capitalize on any openings as the fight progresses.

Though Scotney is noted for her defensive skills and footwork, there have been questions regarding her ability to finish fights, as no opponent has been knocked out during her tenure. Mercado’s style may press Scotney to adapt more than she has faced prior.

The prediction leans towards Scotney winning by decision due to her technical prowess and speed. Both fighters have different styles that could lead to a compelling matchup, but Scotney’s ability to control the pace could be the deciding factor in her favor.

Final Prediction: Ellie Scotney by decision (-370).