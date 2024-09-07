News
Scott Atkin Restores a Classic: The 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Cobra Jet
Scott Atkin, a resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona, has fulfilled a lifelong dream by acquiring a classic car, the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Cobra Jet. Atkin’s affection for Mustangs began in his youth, ignited by their distinctive appearance and impressive performance.
Despite the allure of Mustangs, the aspiration to own one seemed far from reach due to financial constraints, particularly the relationship between horsepower and insurance costs. In 2006, Atkin took the plunge and purchased his Mustang, yet it would take additional time before he could drive it.
The vehicle, a Midwestern classic, presented itself in commendable condition with minimal rust. However, it was largely disassembled, prompting Atkin to embark on a restoration journey. He noted, “I had two cars in restoration at the same time. My goal was to finish one as quickly as we could so I could drive it, and the other would be restored to the highest standard possible.”
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State