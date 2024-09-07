Connect with us

Scott Atkin Restores a Classic: The 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Cobra Jet

16 hours ago

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Cobra Jet

Scott Atkin, a resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona, has fulfilled a lifelong dream by acquiring a classic car, the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Cobra Jet. Atkin’s affection for Mustangs began in his youth, ignited by their distinctive appearance and impressive performance.

Despite the allure of Mustangs, the aspiration to own one seemed far from reach due to financial constraints, particularly the relationship between horsepower and insurance costs. In 2006, Atkin took the plunge and purchased his Mustang, yet it would take additional time before he could drive it.

The vehicle, a Midwestern classic, presented itself in commendable condition with minimal rust. However, it was largely disassembled, prompting Atkin to embark on a restoration journey. He noted, “I had two cars in restoration at the same time. My goal was to finish one as quickly as we could so I could drive it, and the other would be restored to the highest standard possible.”

Rachel Adams

