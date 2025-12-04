Scott Bessent Critiques NY Times at Dealbook Summit Over Coverage

NEW YORK CITY — Scott Bessent, former chief investment officer of George Soros, sharply criticized The New York Times during the paper’s Dealbook Summit on Wednesday. He accused the outlet of providing biased coverage regarding former President Donald Trump’s health while neglecting to address the capabilities of former President Joe Biden.

In a heated discussion with reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bessent expressed concerns over the Times’ journalistic integrity, claiming it was ‘drifting toward irrelevance’ and had become a ‘fever swamp.’ He stated, ‘I no longer read the Times myself,’ despite the paper’s long-standing reputation.

Bessent’s criticism followed a recent Times article that noted Trump, now 79, exhibited signs of aging such as shorter public appearances and moments of fatigue. The report also mentioned fewer domestic events but more foreign trips for Trump. Bessent defended Trump, dismissing the article as ‘100 percent fake,’ emphasizing that the president had only called him twice at early hours last week instead of three times.

‘Where was the New York Times? We just had a three-hour cabinet meeting yesterday, Andrew!’ Bessent said, pointing out the president’s engagement level compared to Biden, who he claimed rarely meets with his cabinet. He further labeled the Times’ coverage of the Biden administration as part of ‘one of the greatest scandals of all time.’

Sorkin countered Bessent’s points, asserting that concerns about Biden’s coverage warranted equal scrutiny of Trump. Bessent, however, was unconvinced, arguing that the Times has ignored significant events to create narratives against Trump.

The New York Times continues to see growth, boasting over 12 million subscribers, with a recent report showing nearly half a million digital-only subscribers added in the last quarter. The company also reported nearly 10% revenue growth alongside double-digit profit increases.

The Times was contacted for comment regarding the exchanges at the summit.