Politics
Scott Brown Announces 2026 Senate Campaign in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Scott Brown is officially running for the U.S. Senate in 2026. The Rye Republican aims for a return to the Senate, as reported by WMUR Political Director Adam Sexton.
Brown stated, “The reason I am running is I’m kind of fed up with the federal delegation. We’ve been blessed here in New Hampshire. We’ve had Gov. Sununu, Gov. Ayotte, the Legislature, and the Executive Council all working hard to protect the New Hampshire advantage,” highlighting his frustration with what he perceives as over-taxation and overregulation at the federal level.
As the top choice for many Republicans looking to flip the Senate seat left open by retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Brown acknowledged the competition he faces. He said, “President Donald Trump publicly tried to recruit former Gov. Chris Sununu into the race.”
When asked about assurances for leading the Republican ticket or securing Trump’s endorsement, Brown replied, “There are no assurances in anything in life.” He expressed hope for the endorsement but understands that uncertainties remain.
Brown anticipates facing Democratic nominee Chris Pappas, saying, “I do not want to raise taxes. I don’t like more regulations. I want to protect women in their sports.” He emphasized the need for a secure border and his stance on immigration, mentioning, “I want to deport the people that are here illegally, hurting and taking our benefits that they’re not entitled to.”
Previously, Brown served in the U.S. Senate representing Massachusetts from 2010 to 2013 and ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in New Hampshire in 2014. He also held the position of U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa during Trump’s administration.
Recent Posts
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles
- Mexico Faces Honduras in Gold Cup Semifinals Wednesday
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Full-Time Move to North Texas Amid TV Shift