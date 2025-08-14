Scott and Deschanel Celebrate Two Years Since Proposal

Los Angeles, CA – Scott, the 47-year-old HGTV star, celebrated the second anniversary of his proposal to actress Zooey Deschanel, 45, on social media Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Scott took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute showcasing special moments from their relationship.

The post featured a collage of photos, including a snapshot from the proposal at Edinburgh Castle, prominently displaying Deschanel’s unique engagement ring. Deschanel had previously expressed to PEOPLE that she did not want a traditional diamond ring, favoring colorful gemstones instead. ‘It’s fun to have something different… I like pink and purple,’ she stated in October 2023.

In his post, Scott reflected on their love, saying, ‘Oh how time flies when you’re in love. 🥰 Aug 13th, 2023…I put a 💍 on that finger. Guess we should figure out this 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you.’ The post received warm comments from celebrity friends, with one writing, ‘Cutest couple ever,’ while another shared multiple heart emojis.

Deschanel echoed Scott’s sentiments with her own anniversary post, expressing her love with, ‘I love him. Like… a lot. Happy Anniversary❤️.’ The carousel of images included their joyous moments together from various outings, highlighting their close bond.

Earlier this month, Scott explained to PEOPLE that he and Deschanel have not rushed wedding planning. ‘We’ve just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show,’ Scott said. Despite the lack of immediate plans, he assured that their future wedding would be intimate and meaningful, emphasizing a desire to celebrate with close friends and family.

With their upcoming wedding still on the horizon, Scott remains committed to making it a personal affair while enjoying their current adventures together as a couple.