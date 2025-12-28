A.M. Scott Distillery Files for Bankruptcy Amid Industry Struggles

TROY, Ohio — A.M. Scott Distillery has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest in a series of American spirit companies to seek relief amid declining domestic demand and international challenges. The filing was made on Tuesday in the Southern District of Ohio.

Founded in 2022, A.M. Scott Distillery produces a range of spirits, including bourbon, rye whiskey, vodka, and gin. In its bankruptcy filing, the company reported estimated assets of up to $500,000 and liabilities ranging from $1 million to $10 million, with between 100 and 199 creditors listed.

The distillery cited several factors contributing to its decision, including rising costs, contractual disputes with construction partners, and the necessity to close certain retail locations. A.M. Scott reported a year-over-year sales decline of about 75 percent.

“While current performance is down, the business is positioned for a strong rebound,” the distillery stated in court documents. “With a simplified structure, energized team, and revitalized brand strategy, A.M. Scott Distillery is well positioned to emerge stronger and more sustainable than ever before.”

A.M. Scott Distillery joins other producers like Boston Harbor Distillery and Stoli Group USA, which have also filed for bankruptcy over the past year. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, the American liquor industry faces increased pressure from shifting consumer preferences and trade disputes, particularly with Canada, which has severely curtailed imports of U.S. spirits.

The decline in alcohol consumption is especially noticeable among younger Americans, impacting sales significantly. A recent Gallup poll indicates that only 54 percent of U.S. adults report consuming alcohol, the lowest figure in nearly 90 years.

“The Canadian boycott in response to tariffs is one of several reasons why American producers are feeling uneasy,” said F. Paul Pacult, a spirit reviewer and consultant. “Changes in consumption habits, concerns over health, and an increase in cannabis legalization all contribute to the current challenges.”

A.M. Scott Distillery will continue to operate as it navigates the bankruptcy process, hoping to restructure and adapt to the evolving market.