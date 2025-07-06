Scott Dixon Takes Victory at The Honda Indy 200 After Late Surge

LEXINGTON, Ohio — Scott Dixon claimed victory in The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, marking his first win of the season and the 59th of his illustrious INDYCAR career. Dixon, driving the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, took advantage of a late mistake by championship leader Alex Palou to secure the win.

Dixon crossed the finish line just 0.4201 seconds ahead of Palou, who had led much of the race before running wide in Turn 9 shortly before the end. Palou’s slip allowed Dixon to overtake him, and he maintained the lead to the finish.

This win extends Dixon’s streak of winning at least once in 21 consecutive seasons, dating back to 2005, and ties him for the most wins in INDYCAR history.

Christian Lundgaard finished third in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, completing the podium. Palou had hoped to capture his seventh victory of the season but had to settle for second place, still holding a commanding lead in the season standings.

“It’s disappointing to lose a win like that, but I’m happy with how we performed overall,” said Palou. “We had a strong car, but I made a mistake at a crucial moment.”

The race featured several strategic tire choices, with Dixon opting for new Firestone tires that contributed to his late-race speed. “Having the right strategy at the end made all the difference. It feels great to be back in victory lane,” Dixon said.

The next INDYCAR event will continue to see Palou’s significant lead in the championship, as he remains widely regarded as the favorite for the title this season. The competition will now focus on refining strategies and performance as teams head into future races with their sights on vying for a spot on the podium.