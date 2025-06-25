Scott Gimple Discusses Negan’s Infamous Moment in Dead City Finale

LOS ANGELES, CA — In a recent interview discussing the finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City, executive producer Scott M. Gimple reflected on the show’s gripping return to one of the franchise’s most infamous moments. The season two finale, titled “If History Were a Conflagration,” aired on June 22, 2025.

The intense episode revisited the chilling ‘eeny-meeny-miny-moe’ scene from previous seasons, showcasing Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, once more clinging to his violent past. This time, he confronted characters Bruegel (Kim Coates) and Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles), forcing them to their knees in a brutal lineup.

Even though his bat pointed to Armstrong, Negan opted to kill Bruegel, subjecting him to a horrific death by stuffing him full of methane before finishing him off with his bat, Lucille. Gimple remarked on the importance of this moment, highlighting how it symbolizes the character’s struggle with his dark history.

Amidst the chaos, Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who had promised her son Hershel (Logan Kim) that she would end Negan’s life, found herself conflicted. After the unexpected death of Ginny (Mahina Napoleon), Maggie refrained from killing Negan, instead handing him a knife to end the child’s suffering.

As the episode progressed, Negan, Maggie, and Armstrong found refuge in an apartment, leading to a powerful closing proclamation. They voiced a joint statement about working together to move on from the past, a theme Gimple described as representative of significant character development.

“The biggest thing in The Walking Dead is change,” Gimple said. “Negan is haunted by his own past. He was resisting it, but circumstances lead him to confront who he was.”

The dialogue leading into the finale hinted at a potential shift in dynamics between Maggie and Negan. While past seasons captured their contentious relationship, Gimple indicated that moving forward could see the two characters working together more cohesively.

Discussing the finale’s emotional weight, Gimple examined Maggie’s role. “She brought major baggage into that scene, and Lauren excels at portraying those complex emotions,” he said.

While the finale left fans eager for more, Gimple teased that there are more stories to tell in the Walking Dead universe, stating, “There may be challenges ahead, but it will not be without reconciliation.”

The episode wrapped up with a suspenseful cliffhanger as the New Babylon forces marched through Manhattan, leaving fans wondering what lies ahead for Maggie, Negan, and their alliances.