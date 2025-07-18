Politics
Scott Jennings Eyeing Senate Seat If Trump Approves
FRANKFORT, Kentucky — Scott Jennings, a contributor known for his support of former President Donald Trump, announced he may run for Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat in 2026, pending Trump’s approval.
During an interview on Wednesday with Eric Bolling for Real America’s Voice, Jennings stated, “I pay very close attention to everything the president says. That’s what I’ve learned to do this year.” McConnell, 83, confirmed in February that he will not seek re-election after serving in the Senate since 1985.
In April, The Daily Beast reported that Jennings was open to running for McConnell’s position. Following this, he posted on X, sharing a photo of himself on Air Force One with Trump, captioned, “Something big is coming.” Jennings is aware that many Republicans are keen on receiving Trump’s endorsement, which could be essential for his chances in the open GOP primary.
The relationship between Trump and McConnell has been tense for years, leading Trump to be cautious about endorsing Jennings, who is often seen as a “Mini Mitch,” given his long-time role as an advisor to the senator. Trump’s close supporters may be reluctant to back a candidate too closely associated with McConnell without the former president’s backing.
Although Trump has not publicly indicated who he prefers to replace McConnell, he did acknowledge Jennings at a Michigan rally in April, praising him for his defense of Trump, albeit with limits. Trump mentioned Jennings’ ability to navigate political challenges but stressed that he shouldn’t go too far.
Other candidates vying for McConnell’s seat include Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr, former Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and businessman Nate Morris. Jennings expressed a willingness to support any Republican candidate endorsed by Trump and stated, “Politics is a team sport. I think Trump’s the head coach, and eventually he’s going to weigh in on this.”
He concluded, “I wouldn’t want to run against the president in Kentucky.”
