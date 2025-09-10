Scott Jennings: From Harvard Teacher to Partisan Pundit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Scott Jennings, a Harvard University lecturer and prominent CNN commentator, has sparked controversy with his evolving political stance. Once seen as a moderate critic of former President Donald Trump, Jennings now embraces a more partisan role, aligning himself with Trump’s views.

During a recent discussion on CNN’s NewsNight hosted by Abby Phillip, Jennings claimed Harvard was producing professors who promote the downfall of Western civilization. This remark caught the attention of many, given Jennings’s background and previous criticisms of Trump.

In 2020, while co-teaching a political course at Harvard’s Kennedy School with Robby Mook, Jennings still criticized Trump, particularly following the January 6 Capitol riots, stating Republicans must condemn the insurrection. He described the rioters as domestic terrorists and called for strong government response.

However, Jennings’s narrative has shifted dramatically. He has become a fierce defender of Trump, dismissing initial concerns regarding the January 6 attack and siding with the narrative that questions the credibility of political institutions. Today, he publicly lambasts Harvard for allegedly nurturing a national security threat.

Jennings’s trajectory raises questions about the pressures and influences within prestigious institutions like Harvard and CNN, as both seem to accommodate right-wing perspectives to maintain relevance. He believes he is advocating for the views of conservative Americans while simultaneously growing his media presence.

Jennings’s approach has shifted from being a balanced commentator to a staunch Trump supporter, culminating in his candidacy aspirations for political office, contingent on Trump’s endorsement. His evolution reflects a broader trend in media and politics, where allegiance to a party often outweighs previous ideologies.

Despite Jennings’s success, his transformation serves as a stark reminder of the changing landscape of American political commentary and the complex relationship between media figures and political narratives.