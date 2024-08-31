Scott McTominay Transfers to Napoli from Manchester United

In a significant move in the football transfer market, Scott McTominay has officially joined Napoli from Manchester United. The Serie A club agreed to pay a fee of £21 million, with potential add-ons of up to £4.2 million.

McTominay’s transfer comes after Manchester United reached a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Uruguayan international midfielder Manuel Ugarte, facilitating McTominay’s departure.

In a statement confirming McTominay’s exit, Manchester United expressed gratitude, stating, ‘Good luck, Scott, arrivederci and thank you for the fabulous memories.’ During his tenure at United, McTominay made 255 appearances and scored 29 goals.

The Scotland international entered the final year of his contract at United, although the club had the option to extend it for another year. McTominay sought regular first-team football, prompting his move to Napoli.

Previously, Fulham had attempted to acquire McTominay but had two bids rejected. Instead, Fulham opted to sign Norway international midfielder Sander Berge from Burnley.

The transfer deadline for the Premier League coincided with the transit of other major leagues in Europe, ensuring seamless alignment among various leagues.

McTominay’s last appearance for Manchester United was as a substitute in a match against Brighton, where he played for the final eleven minutes.

United expressed their reluctance to let McTominay go, yet acknowledged his desire for more playing time. The midfielder received a warm welcome from Napoli fans upon his arrival in Naples for a medical ahead of the transfer.

This transfer marks the end of McTominay’s two-decade-long affiliation with Manchester United, having joined the club at the young age of six. His move to Napoli will see him reunite with a former teammate, further enriching his professional journey in the Italian league.