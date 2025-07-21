Scott Riccardi Becomes 12-Game Jeopardy! Super-Champion

Los Angeles, CA – Scott Riccardi is now a 12-game Jeopardy! super-champion, amassing a total of $312,501 in winnings, after his latest victory on Friday. Riccardi triumphed in the game against competitors Julia Broussard and Ameen Ismail, achieving a runaway win, his third consecutive runaway this week and fourth overall.

“It sounds completely made up,” Scott said regarding his extraordinary winning streak. “I really have experienced every type of game…It’s been a good variety.” As he continues to win, Riccardi gets closer to a significant milestone. Currently, only 13 other super-champions have secured more victories than him.

“That is a smaller number than I was expecting,” he reflected. “I don’t really feel like a legend, so it’s weird to hear that.” During Thursday’s episode, Scott set a record with 39 correct responses, the highest in a single game this season. “That was just all rhythm,” he explained about his remarkable performance. “Almost like a drum-like thing going on where every time I could just feel exactly where it [the game] needed to go.”

Now, Riccardi aims to finish the season strong and wants to become the reigning champion for the whole summer. Only Ken Jennings and 38-game super-champ Matt Amodio have achieved this prestigious accomplishment. “That would be an experience only shared by two other people,” he said. “It would be rarified air almost.” With five games remaining in the season, fans are excited to see if Riccardi can maintain his winning streak. Tune in on Monday to find out.