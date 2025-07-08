Scott Riccardi Tops Jeopardy! with Bold Final Wager on July 4

LOS ANGELES, CA — Scott Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, claimed a thrilling victory on the July 4 episode of Jeopardy!, strategically wagering big in the Final Jeopardy round. Riccardi, the returning champion, had entered the game with a one-day total of $17,600, and showcased exceptional skill throughout the contest.

Facing off against Ricky Chandak, a financial assurance senior from Boston, Massachusetts, and Andi Levenson, a senior paralegal from Narberth, Pennsylvania, Riccardi established an early lead with strong performances in the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds. By the time the competition reached Final Jeopardy, Riccardi held $26,400, compared to Chandak’s $24,400 and Levenson’s $7,400.

The Final Jeopardy clue, listed under the category of Geography, read, “In 2023, these two nations agreed to redraw part of their border near the Matterhorn due to melting glaciers.” Both Riccardi and Chandak correctly answered, “What are Switzerland and Italy?” However, Chandak wagered $2,600, bringing his total to $27,000, while Riccardi made a daring wager of $24,000, resulting in a final score of $50,400.

Chandak, who had briefly led the competition after a true Daily Double wager in the Double Jeopardy round, expressed disbelief at Riccardi’s final bet. After the game, viewers took to social media to react, with one fan exclaiming, “Holy crap, what a game! What a way to celebrate the Fourth of July!” Another viewer praised Riccardi’s skill, stating, “Scott is very impressive. Can see him going on a long run.”

With his second consecutive win, Riccardi has accumulated a total of $68,000 over the two episodes. He will return for another competition on Monday, July 7, eager to defend his title against two new challengers.