Entertainment
Scott Riccardi Wins Again on Jeopardy!, Securing 13th Consecutive Victory
Somerville, New Jersey — Scott Riccardi continued his impressive winning streak on “Jeopardy!” by securing his 13th consecutive victory on July 21, 2025. Riccardi, an engineer, tallied a final score of $50,400 in the competitive game show, solidifying his status as a super-champion.
Competing against Anna Ciamporcero from Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Jeff Hague from Carmel, Indiana, Riccardi demonstrated his expertise in the Final Jeopardy category of mythological places. He answered correctly to the clue, which required knowledge of a 17th-century English translation of the “Aeneid,” leaving Ciamporcero and Hague behind.
Riccardi started the episode facing challenges, falling into the negative at one point. However, he quickly regained his footing, leading the game with $5,400 after the first round. Hague, a firefighter, attempted to take the lead with a Daily Double but stumbled over a question about a female-led fashion house.
After a strong performance in the Double Jeopardy round, in which Riccardi navigated the clues effectively, he entered the Final Jeopardy with a significant lead. Although his opponents scored points, it wasn’t enough to catch up. By the end of the game, Riccardi had amassed a total of $362,901 in winnings throughout his run.
“Scott is getting better and better,” one viewer expressed on social media, reflecting the excitement surrounding his achievements. Riccardi will return to the stage for his next game on July 22.
