Scott Riccardi Wins Again on Jeopardy! After Stealing the Spotlight

LOS ANGELES, CA — On July 15, 2025, Scott Riccardi continued his winning streak on Jeopardy! by securing an impressive ninth consecutive victory. Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, answered the Final Jeopardy question correctly, further solidifying his position as a frontrunner this season.

Today’s Final Jeopardy clue was in the theater category, asking for the title of a Pulitzer-winning play from 2007 that mentions the month of August, as does another winner from 1954. Contestants included Riccardi, Pete Johnston from Lansing, Michigan, and Carl Adams from Des Moines, Iowa, who were all eager to take down the reigning champion.

Riccardi entered the episode with a total of $201,301 in winnings and needed just under $30,000 more to break into the top 20 all-time highest earners on the show. After dominating earlier rounds by answering 30 questions correctly, he ended the game with a total of $32,200, surpassing his challengers significantly.

“It feels amazing to keep winning,” Riccardi said after his victory. “Each episode is a challenge, and I just try to focus on the games.”

Meanwhile, Johnston and Adams put up a fight but struggled to keep pace with Riccardi’s performance. After the regular rounds, Johnston earned $15,600 and Adams ended with $9,100. Despite their efforts, both contestants exited without qualifying for the Final Jeopardy round, where Riccardi secured his victory by correctly responding, “What is August?”

“I just wanted to give it my all,” said Johnston. “It’s tough going against someone on a winning streak like Scott. But it was still a great experience.”

All contestants answered the Final Jeopardy clue correctly. Despite losing out on crucial points, Adams expressed gratitude for the experience and recognition gained from participating in the beloved quiz show.

As Riccardi heads into the next episode, he has a chance to extend his streak to ten wins and further chase the historic top-earning players in Jeopardy! history.