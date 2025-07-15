Scott Riccardi Wins Seventh Consecutive Jeopardy! Title

LOS ANGELES, CA — Scott Riccardi is in “complete disbelief” after winning his seventh consecutive game on Jeopardy! on July 11, 2025. The thrilling match came down to Final Jeopardy!, where Scott edged out Andrew Wang by just $400, bringing his winning total to $182,901.

Throughout the competition, Scott, a 26-year-old engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, showcased his strategic gameplay. “Almost every single game, there were points where I was like, ‘Okay, it’s probably just over now,'” Scott said. He has employed clever wagering tactics during Final Jeopardy!, citing his ability to bet wisely when his lead was slim.

Scott’s latest win added $33,000 to his earnings. He secured his victory by answering the Final Jeopardy! question correctly about the “Hope Diamond,” wagering $14,800. Andrew’s higher bet of $16,300 fell short in the end. “What is the Hope Diamond?” was the answer that crowned Scott the champion.

The competition had moments of tension, with Andrew Wang, a medical student from Illinois, also delivering strong performances but finishing with $32,600. Edaureen Muhamad Nor, a book critic from Silver Spring, Maryland, landed in third place with $23,995 after an impressive game.

Reflecting on his success, Scott expressed excitement about entering the upcoming Tournament of Champions. “I’m definitely intimidated,” he admitted, acknowledging the experience of other competitors.

As his winning streak continues, Scott encourages aspiring contestants, saying, “No matter who you are — just do it.” Fans will be tuning in on Monday to see if Scott can extend his remarkable winning streak further.