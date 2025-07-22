Scottie Scheffler Claims Second Major Title at Open Championship

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Scottie Scheffler celebrated another major title on Sunday, winning the Open Championship by four strokes at Royal Portrush. The world No. 1 achieved a final round score of 3-under 68, bringing his total to 17-under 267 overall.

Starting the day with an impressive shot for birdie just 10 inches from the cup, Scheffler quickly built a commanding seven-shot lead just an hour into the final round. He maintained control throughout the day, showcasing his dominant performance as he secured his fourth career major and the third leg of the career Grand Slam. His only blemish was a double bogey on the par-4 eighth hole, which ended a streak of 32 consecutive holes without a bogey.

Following his final putt, Scheffler raised his arms in celebration, reflecting on his success. “Being able to walk up 18 with the tournament in hand is a really tough thing to describe. It’s a really cool feeling,” he said. “I have a lot of gratitude towards being able to accomplish something like this.”

Rory McIlroy, a fellow competitor, expressed admiration for Scheffler’s remarkable performance. “He is the bar that we’re all trying to get to,” McIlroy said. “You could argue that there’s only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run the one that Scottie’s been on here for the last 24 to 36 months.”

Second place finisher Harris English closed with a 5-under 66, marking his second runner-up finish to Scheffler this year. English emphasized the challenge that Scheffler presents, stating, “He’s a tough man to beat, and when you see his name up on the leaderboard, it sucks for us.”

This victory brings Scheffler’s count to four major titles, including his earlier wins at the Masters and PGA Championship this year. He now only needs to win the U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler’s family celebrated with him on the 18th green. He joyfully acknowledged his wife Meredith, their young son Bennett, and his parents, sharing that their support has been essential in his journey. “She knows me better than anybody. That’s my best friend. It takes a lot of work to be able to become good at this game, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without her support,” he said.