Scottie Scheffler Draws Tiger Woods Comparisons After Latest Major Win

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland – Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1 golfer, won his fourth major title on Sunday, continuing to fuel comparisons to the legendary Tiger Woods. His victory at Royal Portrush came just 1,197 days after he won his first major, a timing that aligns closely with Woods’ record of four majors in a similar span during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Despite the growing speculation around his achievements, Scheffler has attempted to downplay the comparisons. “It’s a bit silly to compare anyone to Tiger. He stands alone in the game of golf,” Scheffler said in a post-match interview.

However, the praise from fellow golfer Bryson DeChambeau speaks volumes. The LIV Golf player hailed Scheffler’s skills during a recent interview. “He has got the best spin and distance control I’ve ever seen,” DeChambeau said. He added that Scheffler’s precision in tough wind conditions distinguishes him from other players.

DeChambeau noted, “If you’re 175 yards out and it’s 10 miles into the wind, he knows how to control the flight and spin to get that ball to land right next to the hole every time.” This level of control is something that DeChambeau acknowledges he strives to achieve.

Both golfers have faced off in major tournaments, with memorable moments including the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow earlier this year, where Scheffler’s late eagle sealed his win. Even after a tough loss, DeChambeau was seen congratulating Scheffler, showcasing mutual respect.

The two players have a history dating back to their college days, having played frequently against each other. DeChambeau recalled, “I played with him in college a bunch. He’s definitely improved since college.” He emphasized how Scheffler’s current form has elevated him to “in a league of his own.”

As the Ryder Cup approaches in September at Bethpage Black, both golfers are expected to represent Team USA. With Scheffler’s rise in the sport, the comparisons to Woods are more significant, drawing attention from fans and analysts alike.