Scottie Scheffler Gets New Caddie for BMW Championship

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Scottie Scheffler will compete in this week’s BMW Championship without his regular caddie, Ted Scott, due to a family emergency. Scheffler’s agent confirmed the news on Tuesday, stating that Scott would remain at home to address personal matters.

Last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ted Scott caddied for Scheffler for the first three rounds before returning to his Louisiana home on Saturday night. This left Scheffler needing a replacement for the final round of the FedEx tournament, where he finished T3, just one stroke short of the playoff.

To fill the gap, Scheffler has brought in Michael Cromie, a seasoned caddie who typically works with Chris Kirk. Cromie’s availability comes after Kirk, unfortunately, finished just outside the top 50 in the FedEx standings, landing at 51st and missing out on the BMW Championship.

Cromie is no stranger to the sport himself, having previously played college golf at the University of Georgia and earning All-American honors. He has been a key figure in Kirk’s recent success, guiding him to two tournament victories since 2023.

This week at the BMW Championship, points are worth quadruple their regular-season value, making it a crucial event for all participating players. The top 30 on the FedEx Cup standings will receive a bonus payout from a $20 million purse and advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake with a chance to compete for a $40 million trophy.

A win this week would mark Scheffler’s first PGA Tour victory without Scott by his side, a testament to his ability to perform under shifting circumstances.