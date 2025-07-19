Scottie Scheffler Leads 2025 British Open Heading into Moving Day

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — Scottie Scheffler enters the third round of the 2025 Open Championship as the clear leader after a fantastic second-round performance on Friday. Scheffler, the world No. 1, shot a remarkable 64, bringing his total score to 10 under par.

Rory McIlroy, the tournament’s emotional favorite competing in his home country, looks to overcome past disappointments as he currently sits three shots back at 7 under. McIlroy remarked on his progress, saying, “Every day is a step forward, and I’m excited for the challenge ahead of me this weekend.”

On Moving Day, Scheffler will tee off at 10:35 a.m. ET alongside fellow competitor Matt Fitzpatrick, who is just one stroke behind at 9 under. The afternoon’s penultimate group includes defending champion Brian Harman and Haotong Li, who will tee off at 10:25 a.m. ET.

As the tournament progresses, other notable players include Xander Schauffele at 3 under, who will play with Jordan Smith at 9:30 a.m. ET, and Justin Thomas paired with Tommy Fleetwood at 8:05 a.m. Both are looking to make moves up the leaderboard, as they currently sit at 1 under.

Earlier groups feature heavyweights like Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry, who tee off at 6:30 a.m. and are aiming to make significant gains as well. With only a few shots separating many players, the competition promises to heat up on this crucial day.

Full tee times for the third round are set, with matches beginning as early as 4:35 a.m. ET. They will lead up to the final pairing of Scheffler and Fitzpatrick, both eager to seize control in their quest for the Claret Jug.

Coverage of the third round begins at 5 a.m. ET on USA Network, transitioning to NBC at 7 a.m. ET.